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TACO Monday: Metamucilini Blinks Again

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Usually when Trump wants to get out of a war, he just visits a podiatrist. But his Iran “excursion” is turning into a quagmire. Despite his wild claims, Iran says there have been no peace talks whatsoever. I discuss this entire shitshow with Dean Obeidallah and reveal the real reason Trump started this war. (Spoiler: it has nothing to do with Epstein.) …

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