The Fall of Trump

BREAKING: The stock market rallied today on the news that Donald Trump is a complete and total wimp. (Not really news, actually.) Facing a rebellion from oligarchs and his own party, he blinked, and dealt a fatal blow to his image as a strongman. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the great historian and expert in authoritarianism, predicts the brutal reckoning that await…
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes