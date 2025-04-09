Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
133
37

The Fall of Trump

The Andy Borowitz Show
Apr 09, 2025
∙ Paid
133
37
Share

BREAKING: The stock market rallied today on the news that Donald Trump is a complete and total wimp. (Not really news, actually.) Facing a rebellion from oligarchs and his own party, he blinked, and dealt a fatal blow to his image as a strongman. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the great historian and expert in authoritarianism, predicts the brutal reckoning that await…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Borowitz Report
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Today, These Americans Stood up to Trump
Wisconsin Blowout Special!
Republicans Are Scared Shitless
Adam Kinzinger Rips the Pete Hegseth Shitshow
Donald Trump's Very Bad Day: An Interview with Robert Reich
Should Politicians Be Funny?
Paul Krugman on Trump's Flaming Cybertruck of Economic Disaster