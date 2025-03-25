Adam Kinzinger Rips the Pete Hegseth Shitshow

BREAKING: Just when you thought the Trump clown show couldn’t get any clownier, Pete Hegseth goes and texts top-secret war plans to a journalist! Adam Kinzinger delivers a brutal takedown of this insanity—and offers a hilarious masterclass in trolling Trump.
TBR Question of the Day: What will Pete Hegseth text to the world next? Leave your answer below:
