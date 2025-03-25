Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
403
56

Adam Kinzinger Rips the Pete Hegseth Shitshow

The Andy Borowitz Show
Mar 25, 2025
∙ Paid
403
56
Share

BREAKING: Just when you thought the Trump clown show couldn’t get any clownier, Pete Hegseth goes and texts top-secret war plans to a journalist! Adam Kinzinger delivers a brutal takedown of this insanity—and offers a hilarious masterclass in trolling Trump.

TBR Question of the Day: What will Pete Hegseth text to the world next? Leave your answer below:

Leave a comment

N…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Borowitz Report
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Donald Trump's Very Bad Day: An Interview with Robert Reich
Should Politicians Be Funny?
Paul Krugman on Trump's Flaming Cybertruck of Economic Disaster
TBR Podcast Special: The End of Elon
"This Will Not Stand": A Call to Action From Van Jones
The Cartoonist who Crushed the Oligarchs: An Interview with Ann Telnaes
Bye-bye Bezos: The Mass WaPo Exodus of 2025