Donald Trump's Very Bad Day: An Interview with Robert Reich

BREAKING: The ketchup was flying in the Oval Office today after Chief Justice John Roberts gave Donald Trump a worse spanking than he ever got from Stormy Daniels. The legendary Robert Reich explains just how bad this news is for the Felon-in-Chief. Plus, Reich shares his advice on staying sane during Trump 2, the worst sequel in history.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
