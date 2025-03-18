Playback speed
Donald Trump's Very Bad Day: An Interview with Robert Reich

The Andy Borowitz Show
Mar 18, 2025
BREAKING: The ketchup was flying in the Oval Office today after Chief Justice John Roberts gave Donald Trump a worse spanking than he ever got from Stormy Daniels. The legendary Robert Reich explains just how bad this news is for the Felon-in-Chief. Plus, Reich shares his advice on staying sane during Trump 2, the worst sequel in history.

