Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Free Gift from Me!
The Andy Borowitz Show
Jul 31, 2025
Dear Reader,
To thank you for reading The Borowitz Report, I’m offering you this new interview with the deeply funny and super-smart W. Kamau Bell. My podcast is usually a premium feature for paid subscribers, but as a special gift I’m making this episode free for all. And thanks, as always, for supporting my work.
Love,
Andy
Now More Than Ever: Subscribe to The Borowitz Report Today
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Share this post