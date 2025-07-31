The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
35
24

Free Gift from Me!

The Andy Borowitz Show
Jul 31, 2025
35
24
Share
Transcript

Dear Reader,

To thank you for reading The Borowitz Report, I’m offering you this new interview with the deeply funny and super-smart W. Kamau Bell. My podcast is usually a premium feature for paid subscribers, but as a special gift I’m making this episode free for all. And thanks, as always, for supporting my work.

Love,

Andy

Now More Than Ever: Subscribe to The Borowitz Report Today

Leave a comment

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture