How to Make Oklahoma Dumber

Donald Trump says he loves the poorly educated. So he must really love Oklahoma, which consistently ranks near the bottom of all US states in education. Now, MAGA extremists in the state are installing an insane curriculum in schools to make students even more misinformed. My special guest, Judd Legum of Popular Information, has the story. Plus, Judd ex…
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
