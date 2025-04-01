Republicans Are Scared Shitless

The GOP are running scared, and with good reason: Trump is rapidly turning a Cadillac economy into a Cybertruck. In addition to discussing the Republicans’ burgeoning panic attack, I reveal the identity of CNN’s most annoying on-air personality—and much more! The great comedian/writer/radio host Dean Obeidallah joins me. (Check out Dean’s Substack here.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes