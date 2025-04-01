Playback speed
Republicans Are Scared Shitless

The Andy Borowitz Show
Apr 01, 2025
∙ Paid
13
18
Share

The GOP are running scared, and with good reason: Trump is rapidly turning a Cadillac economy into a Cybertruck. In addition to discussing the Republicans’ burgeoning panic attack, I reveal the identity of CNN’s most annoying on-air personality—and much more! The great comedian/writer/radio host Dean Obeidallah joins me. (Check out Dean’s Substack here.

