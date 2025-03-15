Should Politicians Be Funny?

Ronald Reagan really knew how to tell a joke. He was also one of the worst presidents in US history. I chat with Scott Dikkers—founder of the Onion and the man Entertainment Weekly called “the funniest person in America”—about the problem of politicians trying to be comedians. Plus, Scott asks me some very personal questions—all in this supersized episo…
