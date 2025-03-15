Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
11

Should Politicians Be Funny?

TBR Podcast Special
Mar 15, 2025
∙ Paid
11
Share

Ronald Reagan really knew how to tell a joke. He was also one of the worst presidents in US history. I chat with Scott Dikkers—founder of the Onion and the man Entertainment Weekly called “the funniest person in America”—about the problem of politicians trying to be comedians. Plus, Scott asks me some very personal questions—all in this supersized episo…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Borowitz Report
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Paul Krugman on Trump's Flaming Cybertruck of Economic Disaster
TBR Podcast Special: The End of Elon
"This Will Not Stand": A Call to Action From Van Jones
The Cartoonist who Crushed the Oligarchs: An Interview with Ann Telnaes
Bye-bye Bezos: The Mass WaPo Exodus of 2025
WTF to be Thankful For: An Interview with Susie Essman
My Interview with Trump