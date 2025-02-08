TBR Podcast Special: The End of Elon

It’s not going to end well for power-mad ketamine freak Elon. On this special episode of TBR podcast, I predict how the inept Muskocracy will crash and burn. The great comedian/writer/radio host Dean Obeidallah interviews me.
TBR Question of the Day: What Democrat should lead the resistance to the Republican shitshow? Leave your comment below:
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
