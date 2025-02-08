Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
660
75

TBR Podcast Special: The End of Elon

TBR Weekend Podcast
Feb 08, 2025
∙ Paid
660
75
Share

It’s not going to end well for power-mad ketamine freak Elon. On this special episode of TBR podcast, I predict how the inept Muskocracy will crash and burn. The great comedian/writer/radio host Dean Obeidallah interviews me.

TBR Question of the Day: What Democrat should lead the resistance to the Republican shitshow? Leave your comment below:

Leave a comment

Join the R…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Borowitz Report
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
"This Will Not Stand": A Call to Action From Van Jones
The Cartoonist who Crushed the Oligarchs: An Interview with Ann Telnaes
Bye-bye Bezos: The Mass WaPo Exodus of 2025
WTF to be Thankful For: An Interview with Susie Essman
My Interview with Trump
My Election Prediction
"Stop Using Springfield": Sherrod Brown Pushes Back at JD Vance