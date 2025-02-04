Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
453
98

"This Will Not Stand": A Call to Action From Van Jones

TBR Podcast
Feb 04, 2025
∙ Paid
453
98
Share

Two weeks into Elon Musk’s presidency, what can we do to fight back—and stay sane? Van Jones’s inspirational message filled me with hope. The resistance has begun. And we will prevail.

TBR Question of the Day: How are you taking action? Leave your suggestions below:

Leave a comment

Now More Than Ever: Subscribe to The Borowitz Report Today.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Borowitz Report
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
TBR Podcast Special: The End of Elon
The Cartoonist who Crushed the Oligarchs: An Interview with Ann Telnaes
Bye-bye Bezos: The Mass WaPo Exodus of 2025
WTF to be Thankful For: An Interview with Susie Essman
My Interview with Trump
My Election Prediction
"Stop Using Springfield": Sherrod Brown Pushes Back at JD Vance