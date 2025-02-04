"This Will Not Stand": A Call to Action From Van Jones

Two weeks into Elon Musk’s presidency, what can we do to fight back—and stay sane? Van Jones’s inspirational message filled me with hope. The resistance has begun. And we will prevail.
TBR Question of the Day: How are you taking action? Leave your suggestions below:
