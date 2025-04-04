Playback speed
Wisconsin Blowout Special!

The Andy Borowitz Show
Apr 04, 2025
∙ Paid
59
31
Share

TBR EXCLUSIVE: On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters sent Elon Musk and his ill-advised cheesehead packing. Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, reveals the secrets behind this blowout victory and what it means for Democrats nationwide. A conversation guaranteed to increase your happiness—do not miss it!

