The Borowitz Report

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
McConnell Retires: “My Work Destroying this Country is Done”
“I retire with my head held high, knowing that I am leaving the country in smoldering ruins.”
450
Trump Threatens to Deport Chickens Unless They Lower Price of Eggs
“We are not going to be held ransom by some birds that are, quite frankly, disgusting,” he said.
706
Zelenskyy Agrees to Hold Immediate Election and Run for President of United States
“I will gladly relocate from Ukraine to do the job.”
814
They’re Fighting For Us
Democrats have more talent than they’ve had in a generation.
906
Putin Agrees to Negotiate with Musk over Ownership of Trump
The negotiations are proving contentious.
674
Poll: Obama the Most Popular Living President; Musk the Least
Released on Presidents' Day, the poll contains dire news for the Tesla CEO.
699
Some Very Bad News for Elon Musk
TBR Sunday Read
765
Europe United in Belief That JD Vance is a Prick
Attendees credited Vance with ushering in a new era of European solidarity.
839
Melania Realizes Valentine Not From Trump Because Her Name Was Spelled Correctly
“If my name had been spelled ‘Melanie,’ ‘Melanin,’ or ‘Malala,’ then I’d know he sent it,” she said.
676
RFK Jr.’s Confirmation Hailed By National Alliance of Funeral Directors
“Secretary Kennedy will make death great again," the group said.
606
Trump Says White Refugees from South Africa Will Alleviate US’s Severe Shortage of Racists
“When I was putting together my Cabinet, there were barely enough racists to fill all the positions," he said.
576
Musk’s Son Calls Trump’s Gaza Plan Idiotic
“You need to think this stuff through, dumbass,” the 4-year-old said.
571
© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture