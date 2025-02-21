Subscribe
McConnell Retires: “My Work Destroying this Country is Done”
“I retire with my head held high, knowing that I am leaving the country in smoldering ruins.”
10 hrs ago
1,621
Trump Threatens to Deport Chickens Unless They Lower Price of Eggs
“We are not going to be held ransom by some birds that are, quite frankly, disgusting,” he said.
23 hrs ago
1,377
Zelenskyy Agrees to Hold Immediate Election and Run for President of United States
“I will gladly relocate from Ukraine to do the job.”
Feb 19
3,219
They’re Fighting For Us
Democrats have more talent than they’ve had in a generation.
Feb 19
1,868
Putin Agrees to Negotiate with Musk over Ownership of Trump
The negotiations are proving contentious.
Feb 18
2,214
Poll: Obama the Most Popular Living President; Musk the Least
Released on Presidents' Day, the poll contains dire news for the Tesla CEO.
Feb 17
1,667
Some Very Bad News for Elon Musk
TBR Sunday Read
Feb 16
1,310
Europe United in Belief That JD Vance is a Prick
Attendees credited Vance with ushering in a new era of European solidarity.
Feb 15
2,538
Melania Realizes Valentine Not From Trump Because Her Name Was Spelled Correctly
“If my name had been spelled ‘Melanie,’ ‘Melanin,’ or ‘Malala,’ then I’d know he sent it,” she said.
Feb 14
1,819
RFK Jr.’s Confirmation Hailed By National Alliance of Funeral Directors
“Secretary Kennedy will make death great again," the group said.
Feb 13
2,035
Trump Says White Refugees from South Africa Will Alleviate US’s Severe Shortage of Racists
“When I was putting together my Cabinet, there were barely enough racists to fill all the positions," he said.
Feb 13
1,687
Musk’s Son Calls Trump’s Gaza Plan Idiotic
“You need to think this stuff through, dumbass,” the 4-year-old said.
Feb 12
1,864
